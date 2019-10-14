On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
''We have a lot of work to do in the Far North. Central government isn't having much effect on the statistics facing Maori people.''
Earlier this year Hannah Tamaki, wife of Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki, announced plans form a new political party to be called Coalition New Zealand.
That name was rejected by the Electoral Commission, which is now considering an application under the new name Vision New Zealand.
Re-elected Far North Mayor John Carter said, however, Destiny's involvement in the local elections had been ''unhelpful''.
Hepi was officially an independent candidate but was helped during the campaign by the church, with leader Brian Tamaki and members touring the district to drum up support and encourage unenrolled Māori to register as voters.
Carter said the election results were a lesson for Destiny.
''If they think they're going to come up here and make an impact in the Far North, or across New Zealand, in the general election, then they need to reflect on what's happened — because it hasn't worked for them,'' he said.