Bill Grainger isn't saying goodbye yet and Terry Molloy isn't counting his chickens.

The two incumbent councillors are locked in a tight race for the second Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward seat on Tauranga City Council.

According to progress results, Grainger (2050 vote) trails Molloy (2080 votes) by just 30 votes.

Both were bested by newcomer Tina Salisbury, who was the ward's highest poller on 2945 votes. She would be among five new councillors.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga electoral officer Warwick Lampp estimated there were about 2500 votes still to be counted in Tauranga - an unexpectedly large late surge.

Around a third of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.