Reporter Liz Wylie joined a tour from Whanganui to the Chatham Islands and discovered a part of New Zealand with a wealth of wonders, but found it was the locals who made her visit so memorable.

We left Whanganui on a rainy, blustery afternoon and arrived at Tuuta Airport on Chatham Island to a clear, sunny evening.

The landing afforded wonderful views of the island's unique coastline with its two bays and the 16,000-hectare Te Whanga Lagoon.

Our accompanying guide Margie Wyatt (a Chatham Islander now resident in Waiouru) had provided us with copies of Cherie Lawrie and Jocelyn's Powell's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.