COMMENT:

I think one of New Zealand's best kept secrets is out. People have found out about our beautiful little city and it looks like every Tom Dick and Harriet is coming this way.

With Auckland and Wellington in permanent gridlock and houses sitting around the million mark for a reasonable family home why would not a family up stakes and move to a quieter place with very good schools, both public and private, a world-class small hospital with fantastic medical and nursing staff from all over the world, still some of the best real estate prices going in the

