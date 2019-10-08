A man was highly intoxicated when he removed a sleeping passenger from a car that was not his and used it to drive his friends home.

Mosese Vulivavalagi Caginitoba Tamata left the sleeping passenger on the footpath, turned the key that was already in the ignition and began driving.

It was 2.55am when the way Tamata was driving attracted the attention of police, who pulled him over and breath-tested him.

An evidential breath test showed that Tamata had a breath alcohol level of 982 micrograms, almost four times higher than the limit.

Tamata appeared in Whanganui District Court for sentencing

