A late comeback was not enough for the New Zealand Schools team and their Whanganui hooker Ben Strang in a 18-14 loss to Australia Under 18 in Hamilton today.

Both teams came into their last international fixture confident, with New Zealand having hammered Fiji Schools 43-8 on Monday, while Australia accounted for NZ Barbarian Schools 31-17.

As a side selected from Australia's Super Rugby academy system, rather than 1st XV rugby, the Australians were powerful defenders and had plenty of pace in both their backs and tight forwards, breaking out of their own line to score two first half tries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.