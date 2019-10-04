

Homeless camp closes – that was the headline on the front page on October 2.

The first sentence read: "A makeshift campsite housing 24 homeless people has been closed because the trust operating the site could not afford to meet council regulations."

The night before I attended a meeting which included Tauranga City Council staff to discuss how to deal with the homeless in the CBD.

I was informed that the tent in Aspen Park, Willow St, housing some of the homeless is permitted under the Freedom Camping Act.

I get the feeling the council's left hand doesn't know what its right hand is doing.

A Gifford

Tauranga



Council should return 11 Mission St

Richard Prince ( Letters, September 26 ) seems to misunderstand 11 Mission St and The Treaty of Waitangi.

The council never made a promise to give 11 Mission St to The Elms. They made a one-time decision that they could change at any time with better information.

Better information came from professional historian, Vincent O'Malley, indicating clearly that the council should give 11 Mission St to the Otamataha Trust.

Maori lost 11 Mission St because of Pakeha deceit. The only fair decision is to return 11 Mission St to Maori. Councillors are bound by the Treaty of Waitangi.

They are required by law to act in partnership and deal fairly with the Maori community, regardless of their personal opinion.

(Abridged)

Peter Dey

Welcome Bay



Punishment a complete insult

I see in the Bay of Plenty Times (News, October 3) a man who sexually assaulted two women has avoided jail and instead will serve his sentence on home detention.

This punishment is a complete insult and lack of justice to his victims.

Home detention and parole is an absolute joke. Victims are given little justice and the person doing the crime is given a weak punishment.

Police must get fed up wasting so much time when arresting offenders only to have the court case go in favour of the criminals.

Criminals should be made to do hard labour in jail, have no privileges and not be pampered.

Maybe then they would not want to reoffend.

(Abridged)

Rosemary Cullen

Bayfair



Why target motor home owners?

As a self-contained motorhome owner, I cannot agree more with Carol Crawford (Letters, October 3).

Kulim Park is a case in point. Freedom camper spaces have recently been reduced from five to two with a two-night stopover.

If a rough sleeper set up camp, would they be asked to move on or given a fine?

I somehow doubt it as there is no law to prevent it happening. Why target motor home owners as most move on before 9am and while there, provide security for the park and its surrounding neighbours.



June Kidd

Tauranga

