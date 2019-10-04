On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A $100,000 grant to fix the Castlecliff surf club has been returned after Whanganui Surf Lifeguard Service and Progress Castlecliff were unable to agree the terms of the project.
About two years ago Progress Castlecliff got the money from the Four Regions Trust to repair the building.
An agreement between Progress Castlecliff and the lifeguard service proposed that the upper level of the building be transformed into a space for community use, and the lower level would be upgraded and still cater for surf lifesaving needs.
Progress Castlecliff committee member Jamie Waugh said any earnings , such as hire chargesfor the upper level, would go back through Progress Castlecliff to maintain the building, and to the community.
"We partnered with W&W Construction to do the work but then the numbers weren't quite adding up and we didn't quite have enough money, and in that process we discovered the foundations probably needed some work as well."
Waugh said it was around this time the lifeguard service said it was no longer interested in going ahead with the project.
A November 2018 email, sent by lifeguard base building manager Trevor Sammons, said the service had been put in a difficult position regarding the grant.
"We need funding to carry out urgent major repairs to the WSLS base building, and the grant that Progress Castlecliff secured from the Four Regions Trust, at first appeared to be a great help for that funding problem.
"Unfortunately the conditions imposed by Progress Castlecliff as detailed in the building management agreement are totally unacceptable to WSLS."
The email said the agreement had caused division within WSLS and contravened the WSLS constitution.
"Basically the constitution states that the 'income and property of the service shall be applied solely to the promotion of the service'.
"There are also other parts of the agreement that the members of the board considered unsafe, such as, this agreement would not stand up against any reasonable measure of fairness, and there is also a general feeling that the contract is very oppressive towards WSLS."