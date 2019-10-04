A $100,000 grant to fix the Castlecliff surf club has been returned after Whanganui Surf Lifeguard Service and Progress Castlecliff were unable to agree the terms of the project.

About two years ago Progress Castlecliff got the money from the Four Regions Trust to repair the building.

An agreement between Progress Castlecliff and the lifeguard service proposed that the upper level of the building be transformed into a space for community use, and the lower level would be upgraded and still cater for surf lifesaving needs.

Progress Castlecliff committee member Jamie Waugh said any earnings , such as hire charges

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.