Waitotara farmer Jim Larsen was known for his can-do attitude and love of flying - and he featured on television in Country Calendar and Gone Fishin', as well doing flying missions for The Lord of the Rings.

Still flying at 84, he became the Indiana Jones of the air, writes Laurel Stowell

In one flight, up at 1000 feet, a possum crawled out of his Cessna's engine and popped up just behind the propeller.

It eyeballed him for a moment before sliding along the plane and falling to the bush below.

Frederick James (Jim) Larsen died of an aortic aneurysm

