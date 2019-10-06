Comment:

Conservation Comment is a weekly column usually published on Mondays.

Contributors are placed on a roster to compose a short article of around 550-600 words on any conservation or environmental topic of their choice.

This includes not only the conservation of nature and natural resources, at any scale, but also that of cultural heritage and historical features, and issues of sustainable use.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Contributors can focus on the environmental, social, economic, or political dimensions of these issues, or even present contrary views on them.

READ MORE:
Whanganui beaches cleaned up for conservation
Whanganui doctor making waves for seabed conservation

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.