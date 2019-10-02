Before embarking on an aid mission around the Pacific, a former cargo vessel will first sail to Whanganui to collect a shipping container full of dentistry tools.

Outfitted by Whanganui engineer Jaime Barrett from Blacktech, the container will be transformed into a dental clinic containing dentistry cabinets, sterilisation bays, fresh and waste water, air conditioning and a dentist chair.

The involvement in the project came when Whanganui District councillor Hadleigh Reid showed Barrett a photograph four months ago of a 48-metre cargo vessel sitting in Tauranga's port that had been transformed into a volunteer aid ship.

READ MORE:
What's on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.