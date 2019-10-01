It is incredibly sad to hear yesterday that the Mars Petcare factory is planned to close and my heart goes out to its local management and staff and to all of the local support businesses who will be affected.

It is encouraging to read of the support for affected staff and also organisations such as Whanganui and Partners at the ready. However, this is a stark case of how world economic competitive forces can force change on local businesses. New Zealand with its higher wages, stricter regulatory environment and simple proximity to world markets will continue to be challenged by

