Madness at Whanganui intersections

I couldn't agree more with C. Wise (September 26) when describing their thoughts regarding what is happening to our intersections in Whanganui.

But I also think that they are being very generous in saying that whoever is responsible has access to half a brain.

I also have seen a few near-misses at that same intersection, and total confusion at the St Hill/Guyton St intersection.

There have been people travelling north along Guyton St, then trying to turn left into St Hill St from the parking lane just outside the Furniture Zone building, which happens to be opposite the Whanganui District Council buildings.

It's entertaining, to say the least, but very soon someone - road user or pedestrian - is going to be seriously injured using these intersections.

If what has been "designed" is the best the road planning department can come up with, I want my money back - or at least used to hire someone with some common sense.

Whatever happened to accountability, and who actually gives final approval for these inane ideas to go ahead? Let's see someone take control of this and come up with some sensible planning, please.

G. SIMPSON

Whanganui East

Sewerage costs

Friday's latest taxpayers' union report on the Rangitikei District Council was a bit misleading in that all the other councils had their water, wastewater, stormwater and waste transfer costs included, but Rangitikei DC did not.

That amounts to comparing apples with tomatoes and makes any results null and void.

Also, they mention going to spend millions on a pipeline to pump Marton sewage, including Bonny Glen rubbish dump leachate, 15km to the Bulls sewage works.

I ask what benefit will cover the cost of that? They are on the cusp of going deep into debt. I ask, will the sale of our reserve land (parks) for peanuts stop that?

MERV SMITH

Bulls

White supremacy

White supremacy has been around for a long time here in Aotearoa. Thanks, Chronicle, for bringing it out into the public opinion arena.

Historians have referred to it now and then. Historian Alan D. Ward wrote about it in 1967 with an article titled The origins of the Anglo-Maori wars, one of which was the preservation of the supremacy of the white race, which demonstrates the ignorance of some of our early settlers. And with terms like "entrenched tribalism" and "Treaty settlements" being bandied about, nothing much has changed.

POTONGA NEILSON

Castlecliff

Carless days

Why not bring back compulsory carless days - for the environment, and to reduce total emissions?

CHANNA MIRIAM KNUCKEY

Castlecliff

Showing the colours

A big thank you to Mike Buchanan who has once again gone the extra mile in displaying every World Cup nation's flag on his building.

I urge anyone who doesn't regularly go past the Ingestre/Bell St corner, to make the time to see his colourful show. Thanks Mike.

H.R. HIGGIE

Central Whanganui