RSA facilities gone in club amalgamation

Interesting to see a front page "Cry for Help" (Chronicle, September 26) as I had visited the premises of the Club Metro earlier this year to renew my expired RSA membership but was unable to locate any vestige of the RSA being in residence on the site.

I made inquiries of a staff member who after consulting the database of memberships said there was no record of my RSA membership but offered to take my EFTPOS card and create a current membership. Before agreeing to a payment, I asked where the RSA activities or

