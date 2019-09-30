Eighty radiographers throughout the Bay of Plenty region yesterday walked off the job in hopes of achieving better pay and changes to staffing numbers. Reporter Jean Bell checks in after the first of two walkouts this week.

Nearly 300 patients missed out on radiology services at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals when all but one radiographer went on strike yesterday.

The 24-hour strike started at 7am and, according to the radiographer's union, saw 53 staff at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals walk off the job in protest of staff shortages and pay.

The action is the first of two strikes this week,

