Her Indoors is an exhibition of oil portraits by Julia Holden, showing at Sarjeant on the Quay.

Holden was the resident artist at Tylee Cottage from last December until February this year and the portraits are of women (and a couple of dogs) who visited her there.

Sarjeant Gallery visitors who recognise the more than 40 subjects in Holden's paintings will see that she has captured not only their likenesses but something of their intrinsic natures.

"I wanted to make them not too prescriptive so that they were comfortably themselves."

Holden said the exhibition is a suite of paintings that

