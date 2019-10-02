Mount Maunganui residents are pushing back on plans for intensification projects on their boundaries.

One developer is facing opposition from neighbours for three separate multi-storey projects in the suburb, dropping one recently after neighbours moved to appeal an independent commissioner's decision to grant resource consent.

TYBI Limited director Shannon Moyle said he decided not to continue with plans to build a three-storey building with four apartments in Commons Ave.

He said there had been interest in the apartments but none had been sold.

Plans for apartments in Commons Ave have been dropped. Image / Supplied
A consent hearing was held last week for another TYBI proposal - a 20-unit, three-storey development in Maranui St and Oceanbeach Rd - also opposed by neighbours.

Both proceedings were being closely watched by a group of residents from Pitau St, who were concerned

