Raetihi resident Jessie Seaman helped so many during her 70-plus years in town that everyone has rallied round to help with her funeral.

Jessie died on September 21, aged 96, in Masonic Court Home for the Elderly in Whanganui. Her funeral service is at her beloved St Patrick's Church in Raetihi on September 25.

Her daughter Ileen Maklad has arrived from Christchurch to find there's not much she will have to do.

"The amazing thing about this funeral is the community are virtually doing everything," she said.

Up until two months before her death, Jessie was making sandwiches for Raetihi's

