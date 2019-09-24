Editorial

The newly released Census data has finally confirmed what house prices and traffic have been telling us for a while now.

Whanganui is booming.

As we reported on Tuesday our population has topped 45,000 after a generation of steady decline.

More than 3000 people moved in between 2013 and 2018 while neighbouring districts Rangitīkei and Ruapehu have also grown.

There's a feel-good factor in population boosts.

Having people choose to live in our corner of the world does wonders for morale, especially after two decades of waving goodbye to friends and family.

It's not a nice feeling when your

