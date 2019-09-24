In 1800s Whanganui 16-year-old Mima Potto inherited her mother's straw bonnet making business, ran it with her sister and branched out into millinery and dressmaking.

When their mother died, the girls had no other means of support. There was no social welfare safety net for them.

Later in life Jemima (Mima) married a butcher who gambled on the horses. By the time she died their property was in her name. She allowed her husband to live in the house until his death but after that it was to go to her children - in case he gambled it away.

