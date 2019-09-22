Comment

News that New Zealand history is to be compulsory in our schools will cause much discussion once the initial approving noises die down and we confront the issues that will have to be addressed. Not least will be the need to find a consensus on what is included and the consequent funding of teacher training and resources.

For me an essential chapter of our history would be entitled, "Paradise Lost". Our ancestors arrived to a land teeming with life in clean rivers and abundant forests. You could say it was "God's Own" Eden without the serpents. It was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.