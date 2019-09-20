On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The when - it was October 31 - Halloween - and it was a horror show. France beat us 43-31 - Christophe Lamaison scoring 28 of those 43.
It was a defining moment, the crushing of dreams, and of hope for years to come. So much so that in 2003 (when Australia knocked us out in the semis), and in 2007 (when our old amis gave us our worst World Cup result and we said au revoir in the quarterfinals), the disappointment was tempered by the fact we'd braced ourselves for such outcomes.
But as 2011 rolled around and the tournament was back being played at its rightful home, we allowed a little cockiness to creep back in.
Surely Richie and the boys will do the trick on home turf.
But, sacré bleu, why did we have to face France in the final?
It was Labour Weekend, and labour they did, each side only managing one try and one successful kick. There was one point in it, but that one point was enough to raise the cup. Twenty-odd years of hurt finally over.
Four years later we did it again. Cockiness fully restored thank you.
Now, another four years on, we stand on the brink of what was once unthinkable - a fourth Rugby World Cup victory and the third in a row.