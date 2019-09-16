The remarkable efforts of a Whanganui woman during World War I have been further recognised by the Belgian government.

Eleanora Angelina Wotton (1872-1938) was in charge of the Belgian and Serbian Relief Society in Whanganui during World War I, organising fundraisers and donations of food and clothing for military hospitals in Belgium.

The society raised the equivalent of $240,000 in today's money and after the war the Belgian government awarded Eleanora the Medaille de la Reine Elisabeth (Queen Elisabeth Medal) in recognition of her work.

On Saturday, Eleanora's descendants made a special trip to Whanganui for a ceremony to further

