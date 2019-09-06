They're hoping for the best but deep down expecting the worst – 120 minutes of attrition and then an unbearable penalty shootout finale.

The unstoppable force and the immovable object meet again at Wembley Park tomorrow afternoon as neighbour rivals GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic and Versatile Wanganui City FC fight it out for the only silverware left for them in 2019 – the Charity Cup.

It will be the ultimate statement on their rivalry for 2019, which has been marked by 180 minutes of scoreless football, and alternating fortunes in both of their Central Football competitions.

Athletic finished Lotto

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.