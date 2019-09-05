Growing up and watching his dad win the Chatham Cup instilled dreams into Melville United coach Sam Wilkinson's head to do the same. On Sunday that dream may become reality with Melville United to face Napier City Rovers in the Chatham Cup final at QBE Stadium in Auckland. Tom Rowland reports.

Not only was Sam Wilkinson's father the last Waikato coach to win the Chatham Cup 31 years ago against Christchurch United, but Melville will in the final this Sunday be facing Napier City Rovers, who dad Roger transformed into a National League Club.

The 2019 Chatham Cup has become

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.