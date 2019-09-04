If true that about 800 AIMS Games participants, as reported (News, September 2) have not been vaccinated, against measles, I believe that serious consideration should be given towards either not permitting them to attend the event or cancel the event altogether.

More than 100 Auckland school are scheduled to participate in the AIMS Games and I believe that the risk of measles spreading further in the Bay of Plenty is too high to justify the event proceeding.

It's too late saying after the event that we should have done things differently.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Advertisement

Art gallery visit recommended

On Tuesday of this week, I had the one of the most wonderful visits to an art exhibition that I have ever experienced.

The Jess Johnson and Simon Ward event at Tauranga Art Gallery, is breathtaking and I strongly urge all who can to head in that direction with an alacrity that would shame Usain Bolt.



If you enjoy lucid dreaming and long for some virtual unreality your cup will truly runneth over.

I'm told that the weekends are heaving with the younger set and so my advice is to go midweek before it's too late.



Richard O'Brien

Katikati

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz