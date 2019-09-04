If true that about 800 AIMS Games participants, as reported (News, September 2) have not been vaccinated, against measles, I believe that serious consideration should be given towards either not permitting them to attend the event or cancel the event altogether.

More than 100 Auckland school are scheduled to participate in the AIMS Games and I believe that the risk of measles spreading further in the Bay of Plenty is too high to justify the event proceeding.

It's too late saying after the event that we should have done things differently.

Mike Baker
Bethlehem

