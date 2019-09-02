Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club export Kerri Gowler and her women's pairs partner Grace Prendergast are back on top of the world after double gold at the 2019 world championships in Austria at the weekend.

It was a great weekend for the Gowler family as oldest sibling Kerri got to share her women's eight gold medal with sister Jackie.

Competing at Linz-Ottensheim, the 2017 gold medallists Kerri Gowler and Prendergast were looking to get on top of the podium after settling for silver last year in Bulgaria behind the impressive Canadian pair of Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssess.

This time, the

