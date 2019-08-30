Versatile Wanganui City FC's good luck of the draw had to run out some time.

Looking to regain the Lotto Federation Cup, of which their club were the inaugural holders in 2009, this tenth anniversary season of that great event had been working out well for City, leading into tomorrow's semifinal with Gisborne United.

Cup draws are allocated by Central Football staff pulling out yellow easter egg capsules with small strips of white paper containing team names, which is done live on Facebook.

Having reached the final four, of the six possible outcomes Wanganui City could have received in the draw a few weeks ago, they would have been more than happy with five of them.

A home game against any opponent would have been ideal, while if they had to play away, it's just a short trip down the road to Palmerston North to meet Massey University FC or Hokowhitu FC – like they have done all season against those two teams, who finished below them in Federation League.

But instead, City drew the only scenario they didn't want – an long drive for the away match with Gisborne United at the Harry Barker Reserve tomorrow afternoon.

No doubt backing themselves against whoever wins the Massey vs Hokowhitu clash, City have put full resources and preparation into winning this toughest matchup, with co-coaches Latham Berry and Anthony Bell departing Whanganui today with a full roster of 15 players.

"We can use anyone from the club, which is what we've done," said Bell, who won't play despite his short cameo in last Saturday's 6-3 win over Palmerston North Boys High – the comeback from his broken leg.

"There's no point, the long term [implications] of it, to be fair."

Bell wants the most match-fit players available, with Zane Robinson returning to the lineup after being rested against PNBHS in a precaution for his niggles.

Kyle Graham-Luke scored a hat trick in that Wembley Park match, while if there was ever a game where he, Berry, plus fellow goal scorers Jordan Joblin-Hall and Eli Fleming need to stand up, then this is the one.

"Jake Lockett could have had five last week, if he clicks, we'll be away," said Bell.

"I can't see us keeping a clean sheet, away from home.

"We've just got to score more goals than them."

Kyle Graham Luke scored a hat-trick at Wembley Park last Saturday.

Likewise, as the travelling team, it is vital City put the match away within the regulation 90 minutes, as a 120 minute match with extra time, followed by a potential penalty shootout if they are still deadlocked, could prove beyond them after such a long journey.

"Then we can take the win back to [overnight stay in] Napier a little bit earlier. It's hard to say," said Bell.

"They're top of their league, I think they've only lost one game all season.

"That's all we know about them, to be fair.

"We've just got to go out and play our game."

City finished their Federation League campaign with an exactly mid table 6-4-6 record, scoring 37 goals while conceeding 35, although Bell has long acknowledged that in the last month of games it was the Cup semifinal which had the side's true focus.

In the comparable Pacific Premiership, which is still ongoing, Gisborne United sit on top of the table with a 13-2-1 record, scoring 63 goals while conceeding 27.

They have come through a tougher draw to get this home semifinal tomorrow.

United had to make the long trip to Taranaki on May 11 to defeat the Eltham Premiers 4-1, whereas City were one of six teams which received the automatic bye.

Both teams were in action on June 23, with City heading up to South Taranaki and holding off a late flourish by lower tier Hawera FC 5-4, while United were home in Gisborne and beat Feilding United 2-1.

In the July 20 quarterfinals, City welcomed an opponent with a losing record in the Western Rangers and just pulled out a 2-1 win at Wembley Park, while United went back on the road to beat Eskview United AFC 4-2.

Kickoff tomorrow is 2pm.