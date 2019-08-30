Versatile Wanganui City FC's good luck of the draw had to run out some time.

Looking to regain the Lotto Federation Cup, of which their club were the inaugural holders in 2009, this tenth anniversary season of that great event had been working out well for City, leading into tomorrow's semifinal with Gisborne United.

Cup draws are allocated by Central Football staff pulling out yellow easter egg capsules with small strips of white paper containing team names, which is done live on Facebook.

Having reached the final four, of the six possible outcomes Wanganui City could have received in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.