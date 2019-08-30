Ed Clarke is proving you're never too old to try something new.

The 90-year-old Te Awamutu resident is learning tap dancing, taking weekly lessons from his dining room at home.

Tap dancing is something he has always wanted to try, and he took the plunge this year.

Ed is a showman at heart and has been involved in theatre since the age of nine.

He is a well-known member of the Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society, having performed in numerous productions including Can-Can, The Wizard of Oz, Oliver, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Fiddler on the Roof.

Ninety-year-old Ed Clarke has taken up tap dancing, learning from his granddaughter, Jade Wilson. Photo / Bethany Rolston
"I'd always thought, while I was in various other shows, that tap dancing was a very clever way of presenting theatre," Ed says.

So this year he approached the best

