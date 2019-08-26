He's not going to infinity and beyond, but Sam Donald is flying to California where he will work with Nasa.

The Whanganui-schooled man will be working ona project to find undiscoverd planets as part of the 2019 Nasa International Internship Programme after bring one of three Kiwis selected from 200 applicants.

Donald works for the New Zealand and American aerospace company Rocket Lab.

More than 20,000 planets are expected to be discovered during the operation, including Earth and super-Earth sized planets hundreds of light-years away.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity," Donald said.

"Nasa is steeped in history and provides some amazing

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.