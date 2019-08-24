For only the second time in 49 years, Steelform Wanganui had to leave the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup ensconced in the Wairarapa Bush RFU offices after an inspired home side upended them 28-18 this afternoon.

The late Sir Brian Lochore must have been smiling down on Memorial Park in Masterton, as Wanganui received a shock to the system to remind them just how hard Mitre 10 Heartland Championship away games can be if you are underdone or lacking cohesion.

With a number of senior Wanganui players still working their way back from injury/illness suffered during the season, or having split

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.