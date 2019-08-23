It will be a final weekend of different motivations and preparations for the travelling Whanganui teams in the Lotto Federation League, as the points table race between them is over.

In a decision that did not impress Versatile Wanganui City FC (5-4-6) at all, they will finish behind GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic (7-3-5) as the scoreline from last week's abandoned match with home side North End will stand.

Co-coach Anthony Bell said the game, which probably should not have even got underway in the torrential rain in Palmerston North, saw the weather play a factor in each of North End's goals, before the fixture was waved off at halftime.

"You had to play 60 minutes [for an official result], but they sent through a clause in the fine print."

The Central Football operations manager ruled because there are not enough dates left in the season for the match to be replayed, due to Wanganui City having upcoming Federation Cup and Charity Cup fixtures, North End have been awarded the three points.

"The operations manager can pretty much say what he wants, and he said the halftime result stands," said Bell.

That decision means Wanganui Athletic likewise cannot finish the league higher than their current spot of fifth place, as they had been hunting a final leapfrog up the table if City could beat North End, while they accounted for tommorow's away game opponent Massey University FC by a three-goal winning margin.

"It's unfortunate for them, because who knows what happens over 90 minutes?" said Athletic coach Jason King, who would much rather his Wembley Park rivals had a fair chance to try and move ahead of his team, so Athletic would feel they finished above them on full merit.

"There's always Charity Cup to sort it out properly."

So while some of the spice has come out of this last weekend of league play, there is still plenty left for both Whanganui clubs to get out of their matches – especially Athletic with the news confirmed publicly that King will be stepping down as coach after this season.

"Just a decision that was made a few weeks ago and gave [the team] a heads up to what is happening," said King.

Taking over in 2017 when he coached both the 1sts and the GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic Reserves, King felt he was leaving the club in a stronger position than when he started.

He wanted to spend more time with his family while focusing on his passion, which is junior football development and coaching, specifically the 'First Kicks' programme.

"I think if the club wants to move to bigger and better things, then a fresh set of eyes is what's needed."

Therefore, Athletic want to finish their regular season strongly, not only in their last hit-out before the Charity Cup, but to send King out a winner.

"Yes, it would be great for myself to finish it with that bang, but it would be better for the lads," he said.

In the last two seasons, Athletic have slipped down the table with losses during the final games, and Massey were one of the architects of that demise.

"The wheels have fallen off a little bit," said King.

"Massey, as usual, are finding their straps late in the season. It seems to happen every year."

The student team (6-1-8) often has a high turnover of players each campaign, so early season results can be deceptive as to the talent within their squad, until they have settled into their combinations.

Massey, like Wanganui City, are thinking ahead to next weekend and their Federation Cup semifinal, as they will be backing themselves at home against Hokowhitu FC, while City have the tough playoff by going on the road to play Gisborne United.

Therefore, City want to get the most out of tomorrow's final League match at Wembley Park against wooden-spooners Palmerston North Boys High (1-1-12), the same team Athletic destroyed 10-0 last Saturday.

"We are practically back at full strength," said Bell.

Only Zane Robinson is being rested due to a slight niggle, with no chances being taken ahead of the Cup semifinal.

"Put some goals away, as simple as that," the co-coach said in regards to their motivations.

"So next week be confident, so no excuses to lose, really.

"All we have to think about now, it's a situation of having to travel to Gisborne."

Athletic previously had a 3-2 win at home over Massey on April 27, while City hammered PNBHS 6-0 away on June 29.

Both games kickoff at 2.45pm.

In the Horizons Premiership, the Athletic Reserves finish their season on the road against Levin AFC, who need the win as they sit on top of the table, just one point clear of Massey with a superior points differential of only one more goal.

Kickoff is 12.30pm.

And the season isn't over for two members of the Team Ritesh Whanganui Women's Football squad, as goalkeeper Megan O'Connor and forward Candice Armstrong have been offered a trial game for Central Football National woman's team tomorrow.