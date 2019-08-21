Most people knew Noel Pope as a businessman and his 27 years in the Tauranga City Council with 12 of those years as mayor.

Warrant Officer Class Two Noel Pope also served with the Hauraki Regiment in the CMT era, with the appointment of Company Sergeant Major.

Noel Pope was a strong supporter of the 6th Battalion (Hauraki) Regimental Association Museum and the Tauranga Cadet Forces.

I wish to share one of his quotations held in the museum.

Advertisement

"Till the day I die I will value those six or seven years I had in the army. There's been nothing since that could replace it, both in terms of a formative experience or a wider perspective on the world and life."

"Whaka tangata kia kaha."



Des Anderson

president

6th Battalion (Hauraki) Regimental Association



Women and choice

A prominent photo appeared in your opinion pages recently. It depicted women carrying signs indicating that if they are pregnant it is their right and their choice to dispose of the life they are carrying within them.



Surely they had a choice whether or not to indulge in the activity that made them pregnant in the first place.

If, further down the line, they discover that they made a bad choice, why should another defenceless human being pay for that with their life?



Ian Young

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

Advertisement

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz