Most people knew Noel Pope as a businessman and his 27 years in the Tauranga City Council with 12 of those years as mayor.

Warrant Officer Class Two Noel Pope also served with the Hauraki Regiment in the CMT era, with the appointment of Company Sergeant Major.

Noel Pope was a strong supporter of the 6th Battalion (Hauraki) Regimental Association Museum and the Tauranga Cadet Forces.

I wish to share one of his quotations held in the museum.

"Till the day I die I will value those six or seven years I had in the army. There's been nothing since

