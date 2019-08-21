Only good bastards need apply for jobs with Whanganui law firm Treadwell Gordon.

You could be forgiven for thinking a 150-year-old law firm would be crusty, dusty and full of people in suits.

Treadwell Gordon is celebrating the 150-year milestone this year but while the suits are still in evidence, their modern offices are home to men and women of a range of ages, have the latest technology and offer spectacular views.

The firm's Whanganui base is on the top floor of the former Computer Centre building at 1 Bates St and has views along the Whanganui River, across the

