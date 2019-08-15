Ex-Bethlehem College student Flynn Harris wrote and put on his first play at the age of 5.

The performance was based on two Tyrannosaurus rex and their bid to save their dinosaur friends - an early sign that Harris's future in the arts would be bright.

Thirteen years on, Harris has scored himself a scholarship worth more than $70,000 for the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

Not only that, he said he was the only international student to have received the talent-based scholarship.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harris will start at the school next month studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts, majoring

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.