COMMENT:

Most economists agree that a currently slowing economy could do with some stimulus - and they would also agree that there is no shortage of infrastructure projects which could be brought to productive fruition with help from that stimulus.

In view of the current practice of sub-contracting economic policy decisions to the Reserve Bank, many would no doubt see the Governor as the person best able to step on the accelerator; but Adrian Orr - having dropped interest rates to near zero - would almost certainly respond by saying that he has already deployed virtually all the weapons in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.