Control the game's front end, control its back end, and in between, just fight for every inch you can get.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 put the knowledge of two regular season defeats and the pain of last year's extra time loss in the season finale to good use in their 46-43 upset of Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 at Springvale Stadium last night.

For the second year in a row, an undefeated top qualifier for the Netball Whanganui Premier A1 final has not claimed the championship.

Kaierau avoided the pitfalls of their previous losses to WHS this year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.