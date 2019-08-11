I think circumstances that have led to Leanne Brown's decision not to stand for re-election highlight the most despicable, shameful and contemptible behaviour of some of our citizens (News, August 8).

Those who hide behind the seclusion that social media such as Facebook provides to direct vile comments at a public figure are the worst kind of cowards.

In my view, Leanne Brown has been one of the best representatives we could hope for in local government.

Her passion and zeal will be sorely missed.

It's a pity those who haven't had the guts to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Expert solution

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.