I think circumstances that have led to Leanne Brown's decision not to stand for re-election highlight the most despicable, shameful and contemptible behaviour of some of our citizens (News, August 8).

Those who hide behind the seclusion that social media such as Facebook provides to direct vile comments at a public figure are the worst kind of cowards.



In my view, Leanne Brown has been one of the best representatives we could hope for in local government.

Her passion and zeal will be sorely missed.



It's a pity those who haven't had the guts to direct their invective at Leanne publicly can't be identified.

It would be good to see their names and faces in the press.

Advertisement

Then we would know who is responsible for tearing down the good work Leanne has done instead of focusing on the positive aspects of her honest endeavours.



Ian Young

Papamoa Beach



Expert solution

So the Welcome Bay slip lane has been closed for a year despite the recent efforts by Tauranga City councillors Bill Grainger and Rick Curach. Apparently their solutions have been thwarted by "experts".

We need to remember that the original design of the Welcome Bay intersection was undertaken by "experts" and okayed. They apparently overlooked an important point: There is an unacceptable risk to cyclists.

Surely such "experts" should solve the problem.

However, it has received such publicity that, in my view, none of the traffic engineering firms would want to risk being involved in a solution.

Perhaps the council should take the attitude that instead of closing the lane they should ban cyclists from crossing the risky area.

Simply dismount and walk through the pedestrian area. When cyclists cry injustice council can validly blame the "experts". I am sure a solution will then be found.

Advertisement

There are plenty of precedents for banning classes of vehicles from roads. Recently after leaving Greenwood Park planning to take a familiar route home I found myself banned by the bus lane at Hairini. (Abridged)

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz