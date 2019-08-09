UNDER the shadow of Mauao, Brian Kiddie is a master in patience.

With only a net, a length of rope and ready biceps, he hauls in a shoal of silver trevally watched on by daytime joggers and tourists.

At 54, Kiddie knows his time on the water practising what's known as beach seining or drag netting, is limited.

He has a 'grandfather clause' on his permit, meaning there's an expiry date as far as fishing in Tauranga Harbour goes.

"Basically when I go, that's the end of this fishery – she's all over," he says. "I do look at

