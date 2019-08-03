One out of two ain't bad for the visiting teams at Hawera's TSB Hub as a reinforced Whanganui Maori side proved too strong for Taranaki Maori, bringing the Tuera Shield back to the river after a comprehensive 29-12 win today.

Fielding the better part of the shadow Steelform Wanganui tight five plus other Heartland Championship veterans in the loose forwards, against a home side who were eager but clearly the third tier squad of their union, Whanganui played the best of Ruapehu and Taihape-style rugby, while receiving first use of the blustery wind.

First-five Mitchell Millar was able to line