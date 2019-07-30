COMMENT:

My flatmate in medical school was destined, I was fairly certain, to become a great man.

It was not his intelligence - which was assuredly high - or his diligence - we were all businesslike study drudges.

Nor much about outward impression - he was awkward of movement, stammered slightly and wore his father's hand-me-down suits of 30 years' vintage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But Charles Kuhn III, aka "Chick" had consummate good manners, was quietly thoughtful toward all and cheerful almost always.

The callow youth that I was at the time needed to ask him about the basis of his considerate demeanour.

Related articles: