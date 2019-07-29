An understrength Whanganui men's team could not hold back the tide in the second half of their away Hockey Manawatu Premier Group B game with table leaders High School Hockey Club A on Saturday.

Taking a squad with only one reserve down to the Twin Turfs, which became just the on-field XI by halftime after Josh McDonnell injured his hamstring, Whanganui lost 3-0, with the home side breaking the deadlock in the third quarter, and then scoring off two defensive turnovers in the final period.

Heading into the first game of the second round, Whanganui were without their contingent of

