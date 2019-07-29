Western Bay kiwifruit and avocado growers are making their trays go that little bit further, raising more than $180,000 for charity.

A trust set up by Tauranga company DMS Progrowers allowed growers to opt into donating a cent or two per tray of fruit to support local community organisations.

The company vowed to match every cent and together they have raised $186,675 for Western Bay charities, including a $70,000 sum for Waipuna Hospice.

DMS Progrowers joint managing director Craig Greenlees said he had the idea for a trust that would give back to the community about a decade ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He

Related articles: