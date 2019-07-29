On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The first was for general services to the community - a charity that many people would have used or may need to use in the future - and the second was charities that help children and families in need.
Greenlees said this guided them to choose Waipuna Hospice as their key beneficiary, donating $70,000 to the organisation.
Many growers would know someone who had used the hospice's services in the past.
The $70,000 would be used to fund night nurse salaries.
Another $50,000 would go to the Waipuna Hospice Foundation towards the long-term development of services.
Waipuna Hospice's director of marketing and fundraising Sasima Pearce said the donation was "so great" and "extremely generous of the growers".
She said the hospice's on-call night nurse service had become busier over the years and the funding would help maintain it.
She said it allowed patients to be visited after-hours in the comfort of their homes, instead of having to rush to the emergency department.
The hospice also planned to fund a new community nurse shift to bridge the period between 5pm and around midnight, she said.
EmpowermentNZ, who run Te Puke's Food Bank service, will receive $35,000 and two Katikati organisations have nabbed $15,000.