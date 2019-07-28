Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri will look towards 2019 with optimism after securing the second championship in their young club's history by overcoming a spirited Black Bull Liquor Pirates 32-20 in the Division 2 final on Saturday.

Whether or not this new concept of having a three division split in the second round continues next season, whereby the bottom two teams from Tasman Tanning Premier are relegated after the first round, Ngamatapouri want to establish themselves amongst the upper echelon sides.

The squad they brought to finals day had more depth in both the starting XV and off the bench than seen