Think small tasks such as how you wake and conduct yourself in the morning are insignificant to your day? Think again.

There's a famous quote by Admiral William H. McRaven that will make you think differently.

"If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed."

He continues: "By making your bed in the morning, you are accomplishing the first task of the day and that generates a small sense of pride, which encourages you to do another task, and another and another. By the end of the day that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed."

He goes on to say, "Making your bed in the morning reinforces the fact that the little things in life matter. If by chance, you have a miserable day, you'll come home to a bed that is made. That you made. And, a made bed gives

