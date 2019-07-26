Tauranga teenager Evan Gray proved little can slow him down when he overcame injury to finish second in the 14-15-year-old division at the New Zealand Crossfit Nationals last weekend.

The 15-year-old injured his elbow on the first day of the two-day event but through a mixture of adrenaline and willpower he soldiered on.

The weekend comprised a combination of weightlifting, gymnastic and aerobic movements aimed at finding the fittest Kiwis in each age group.

Going into the final workout on Sunday - 30 clean and jerks for time - Evan was sitting fourth and knew a win would get him

