This is an authentic Tel's Tales column. Do not accept substitutes. You, the reader can access this glittering piece of prose in three small easy steps then signing your acceptance of the related Terms and Conditions at the bottom of the page.

1. Please provide all your bank account details
2. Your home address and when you will be away long enough for us to rob your house
3. Your passport so we can steal your identity

Please sent any complaints to: Unlimitedscam@mars.space.con.

This column has been hand-typed with three fingers on a battered laptop using genuine parts of the English

