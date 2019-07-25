I tend to concur with Simon Wilson's suggestions about National party politics (Opinion, July 19) but am I the only one who sees the underlying problem with this country, and the rest of the world? That is population growth.

Climate change – increased population leads to more emissions.

Pollution – increases with increased population.

NZ housing crisis – caused by more families.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Traffic congestion – more cars, more drivers, due to increased population.

I appreciate that halting population growth will cause economic downturn, as the business world has based its profitability on growth of population (in NZ's

Where's the evidence?

Related articles:

Rawiri Puhirake was no warmonger