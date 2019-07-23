NO EXCUSES

At this time of year I always feel the need to share something around exercise and illness – because I feel we all need a little reminder about how vulnerable yet clever our bodies truly are.

As someone who cares deeply about your health, and is super keen on educating people to enhance their own health, I feel privileged to be able to share these thoughts with you.

My first point is quite blunt, so I'll just come out and say it – when we are sick (like more than just a sniffle) we should not be doing exercise. Full

Related articles: