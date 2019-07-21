Everything about Kate Hawkesby's editorial is incorrect. (Opinion, July 18) It takes real willingness to be this wrong.

I happen to be from Colorado and know first-hand how overwhelmingly beneficial cannabis legalisation has been.

There is a mountain of evidence to support this. Let's begin with the tax.

According to the state's Governor, in five years Colorado has generated more than $1 billion in cannabis revenue and the industry employs roughly 41,000 people.

With these dollars the state has funded infrastructure improvements, education, and public health initiatives.

In fact, the Colorado system has become a model coercing

